Divepoint Rannalhi
Rannalhi Malediven

Dmitry Bendrikov on 28. Oktober 2015 um 07:19

I dive in Rannalhi since 1996. Every time I got best impressions from diving here. Club have the best organization, the best stuff, and the best equipment. Also diving spot are interesting and stuff offer divesite with you experience. Safe diving is slogan for the club. Stuff are very friendly. Divepoint became more than only diveclub, it became a housе and stuff became a family. If i have to choose where to dive – I will take Divepoinnt Rannalhi.

Mandy on 19. Oktober 2017 um 19:06

Die Tauch-Basis ist einfach klasse und man fühlt sich gleich sehr gut aufgehoben. Wir waren schon zwei mal auf der Insel Rannalhi und das Tauchen war immer sehr aufregend und spannend. Wir werden auch wieder unseren Urlaub dort planen. Freuen uns auf das Team der Tauch-Basis. Ich gebe 5 Sterne !
